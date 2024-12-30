(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in New Zealand.

The Megatrends in New Zealand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends Framework

For busy New Zealanders, Digital Living is the top priority

Convenience

Rebel Bakehouse Wholemeal Snack Wraps offer convenience and functional benefits

Tech helps to simplify everyday tasks for New Zealanders

Consumers pursue a better work-life balance post-pandemic

Older shoppers are attracted by the convenience of physical stores

E-commerce appeals for its flexibility

Younger generations have less time to cook

Digital living

Bremworth Wool Carpets launches New Zealand's first AI-generated TV ad

Younger consumers enjoy the convenience of smart home technology

New Zealanders are careful to maintain control of their online data

Millennials are happy to share personal details in exchange for targeted offers

Friends and family remain the first port of call for purchase advice

Consumers expect more face-to-face interaction in future

Diversity and inclusion

Neurodivergent dating app Wable launched in New Zealand

Political engagement is highest among Millennials

Most New Zealanders are confident in expressing their identity

Experience more

Dyson opens immersive pop-up experience in New Zealand mall

New Zealanders are eager for new experiences

Relaxation remains the primary travel motivation

Shoppers enjoy interactive store features

Personalisation

Bargain Box provides affordable, customisable meal kits with flexible options

Millennials show the greatest enthusiasm for digital experiences

Younger consumers are keen on self-expression

Premiumisation

Premium chocolate brand Lindt taps into indulgence trend with its first New Zealand store

Most New Zealanders hanker for a simpler life

Millennials research products thoroughly before buying

Animal welfare is a key consideration for New Zealanders

Pursuit of value

Panda Mart generates excitement with rock-bottom prices

New Zealand shoppers adopt thriftier habits

Consumers have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis

New Zealanders have embraced the circular economy

Young consumers are intent on saving more money

Shopper reinvented

Woolworths saves customers more money with new Everyday Rewards loyalty programme

Millennials demand transparency and customisation

Shoppers enjoy a blend of buying options

Consumers are reticent about engaging with brands via social media

Young consumers embrace social shopping

Sustainable living

Designer Wardrobe supports circular fashion with celebrity clothing sale

New Zealanders are keen to contribute to sustainability

Consumers adopt green lifestyle options

Controlling food waste and plastics use are top environmental priorities

Wellness

Haven launches 100% oat-based drink for toddlers

Consumers embrace holistic wellness activities

New Zealanders take a growing interest in fitness and nutrition

People are still concerned about health and safety in the post-pandemic era Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

