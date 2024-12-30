India Lithium-Ion Battery Industry Research 2024-2029: Innovations In Fast Charging Propel Growth, Government Policies Fuel Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lithium-ion battery market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 152.36 Bn by FY 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~21.82% during the 2024 - 2029 period.

The lithium-ion battery in India is centered around the manufacturing, distribution, and utilization of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, storage, and consumer electronics. The market for lithium-ion batteries in India includes battery production, research and development, and its applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and others. Increasing concerns about pollution and the government's emphasis on clean energy sources have hastened the demand for energy storage systems, which is also boosting market expansion.

Market drivers:

Renewable energy storage solutions are becoming an important factor driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in India, primarily because of the country's ambitious goals for sustainable energy. Lithium-ion batteries provide an optimal mix of effectiveness and expandability for incorporating renewable energy sources, enabling a more reliable energy grid.

Market Trends:

Breakthroughs in rapid charging technologies are transforming the lithium-ion battery industry in India by significantly reducing the time it takes to charge electric vehicles and gadgets. Cutting-edge alternatives such as high-speed chargers and upgraded battery formulas are improving user satisfaction and boosting the popularity of electric transportation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024 - 2029)

Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges

Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends

Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favourable Government Initiatives

Chapter 8: Government Initiatives

8.1. Trade Analysis

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited



Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments Key geographic segments

9.2 Exide Industries Limited

9.3 HBL Power Systems Limited

9.4 CLN Energy Ltd.

9.5 Evolute Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.6 Future Hi-tech Batteries Limited

9.7 Li Energy Private Ltd.

9.8 Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

9.9 Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.

9.10 TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited

Chapter 10: Recent Developments

10.1. Key Recent Developments

Chapter 11: Appendix

