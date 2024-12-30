(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Freight in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The road freight transport market in India was valued at INR 12.13 trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach INR 18.89 trillion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~9.43% during the forecast period.

India's road freight transport market is essential for the nation's economic framework, moving over 70% of the country's goods. However, it is marked by high logistics costs, inefficiencies, and significant fuel consumption, leading to substantial emissions. The industry is transforming through digitization, infrastructure improvements, and alternative fuels, aiming to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and support India's growing economy through 2029.

Market insights:

India's road freight transport sector faces a pressing need for cost reduction, with logistics expenses accounting for 14% of GDP. The sector is heavily reliant on diesel, contributing to high operational costs and emissions. Initiatives like the PM Gati Shakti and Logistics Efficiency Enhancement Program (LEEP) are optimizing logistics through multimodal connectivity and technology upgrades. The development of 35+ logistics parks and a nationwide emphasis on transitioning to Zero Emission Trucks (ZETs) are critical steps toward reducing diesel dependency, operational costs, and greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for a sustainable future.

Segment insights:

Long-haul freight, typically covering over 400 km, accounts for about 50% of India's road freight, mainly through national highways. This segment is adopting newer fuel-efficient vehicles and digital freight matching platforms for load optimization. Short-haul transport, within 100-400 km, is crucial for urban and intercity logistics, especially in sectors like e-commerce and FMCG. Innovative solutions, such as electric trucks for short distances and urban routes, and depot-based charging solutions, are driving growth. These segments collectively boost India's logistics efficiency by accommodating the diverse transport needs across the nation.

Growth opportunities:

India's focus on clean energy and efficient logistics presents significant growth opportunities. The deployment of ZETs can lower fuel costs by 46%, while the use of multimodal logistics parks and the improvement of warehouse technology enhance operational efficiency. Public-private collaborations are enabling the construction of charging stations along major freight corridors, and government incentives like FAME II support the adoption of electric vehicles. These advancements reduce operational costs, improve environmental standards, and open up avenues for foreign investments in India's evolving road freight market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure

Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Road Freight Transport Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Road Freight Transport Market in India - Size and Growth Forecast (2022 - 2029e)

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1 Road Freight Transport Market - Based on Distance (2023 and 2029e)

5.2. Long-haul Road Freight Transport Market - Size and Growth Forecast (2022 - 2029)

5.3. Short-haul Road Freight Transport Market - Size and Growth Forecast (2022 - 2029)

Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Challenges

Chapter 7: Growth Opportunities

7.1. Growth Opportunities in Road Freight Market in India

Chapter 8: Government Initiatives

8.1. Key Initiatives by the Government Supporting the Road Freight Transport Market in India

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Allcargo Gati Limited



Company Information

Business Description

Products/Services

Key People

Financial Snapshot

Key Ratios

Key Financial Performance Indicators

Key Business Segments Key Geographic Segments

9.2. Allcargo Logistics Limited

9.3. Blue Dart Express Limited

9.4. Mahindra Logistics Limited

9.5. Sical Logistics Limited

9.6. Transport Corporation of India (TCI) Limited

9.7. VRL Logistics Limited

9.8. Agarwal Packers and Movers Limited

9.9. Om Logistics Limited

9.10. Safexpress Private Limited

Chapter 10: Recent Developments

