Following a fatal jet crash, South Korea launches an air safety investigation

(MENAFN) A day after the deadliest jet accident on South Korean territory, the country's acting leader has ordered an emergency safety examination of all airline operations.



The Jeju Air plane exploded into flames as it crashed in South Korea's Muan International Airport, killing all but two crew members.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed investigators to swiftly share their findings with bereaved relatives.



His appeal comes after another Jeju Air flight returned to Seoul shortly after takeoff on Monday due to an undisclosed landing gear issue.



According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the Jeju Air plane left Gimpo International Airport at 06:35 local time (21:35 GMT Sunday) on Monday and returned less than an hour later after detecting a technical flaw caused by the landing gear issue.



Landing gear is the set of wheels and other elements of the plane that support it during takeoff, taxiing, and landing.



