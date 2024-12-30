Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

30 December 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 52

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 52:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 25,708,740 201.8018 5,188,068,766 23/12/2024 186,022 199.2401 37,063,042 24/12/2024 25/12/2024 26/12/2024 27/12/2024 46,559 203.8765 9,492,286 Total accumulated over week 52 232,581 200.1682 46,555,328 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 25,941,321 201.7871 5,234,624,093

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.01% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Company announcement no 57 Individual Transactions-Week 52