The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10%. For each segment, current products are identified for the base year of 2023, the current market size is measured and market drivers identified, forecasts are made for 2029, and the current market shares of companies are assessed.

The report analyzes the market for DTC genetic testing, offering a look at the competitive landscape and the leading companies' revenues, product portfolios and recent developments. The report analyzes trends and market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities. It assesses current and potential market size, in order to help industry executives make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services. The study segments the market on the basis of segment/application type, such as ancestry, health and lifestyle.

Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments. The report covers tests that are directly ordered by consumers and consumer-initiated, physician-monitored tests. The DTC genetic testing of animals is outside the scope of the report. Regional market analysis is provided for all the major segments, and this includes some country-level analysis.

This report reviews the main DTC genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) and genotyping microarrays.

The report includes:



18 data tables and 27 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and prospects for revenue growth, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, and region

Forecast of future trends, including regulatory challenges, review of patents, ESG trends and emerging technologies

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other strategies Profiles of the major players, including: Ancestry, 23andMe, MyHeritage, myDNA, Dante Labs, and Color Health

Key Attributes:

