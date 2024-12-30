Trump Invokes Brazil’S X Ban In Supreme Court Tiktok Battle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President-elect Donald has cited Brazil's suspension of X (formerly Twitter) in a Supreme Court filing against potential TikTok restrictions. This unexpected move adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate over social regulation and national security.



In August 2024, controversial Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered X's suspension after the failed to comply with court directives. The ban affected an estimated 40 million Brazilian users and lasted over a month. X eventually complied by appointing a representative, removing specific accounts, and paying fines.



Trump's legal team used this incident to argue against a law that could ban TikTok in the U.S. by January 19, 2025. They claim such actions could set a dangerous precedent for global government censorship of social media.



However, Trump's representation of the Brazilian case contains inaccuracies. His team suggested the suspension was due to X's refusal to censor government critics, while the primary reason was non-compliance with Brazilian law requiring foreign companies to have a local legal representative.







This situation highlights the complex challenges of regulating global tech platforms while balancing free speech, national security, and the rule of law. It also demonstrates the far-reaching consequences of conflicts between tech companies and governments.



The Supreme Court will hear arguments on January 10, 2025, regarding TikTok's challenge to the law. Trump's intervention adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious issue, emphasizing the ongoing debate about balancing national security concerns with free speech rights in the digital age.

Background

n a surprising turn, President-elect Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to delay the looming TikTok ban. The popular social media app, used by 170 million Americans, faces a January 19 deadline to be sold or shut down. Trump's request comes just days before his inauguration on January 20.



Trump's legal team argues he alone possesses the expertise to negotiate a resolution. They claim his electoral mandate and political will can address national security concerns while preserving the platform. This marks a significant shift from Trump's previous stance during his first term, when he attempted to ban TikTok.

