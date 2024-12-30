Wealth Advisor, Tax Accountant, Estate Attorney And Therapist - What Support Does A $1.2 Billion Lottery Winner Need?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) For the winner of a $1.26 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in California, the ecstasy of the big win may soon give way to the anxiety over some big choices.

“This is a life changing moment and they don't need to make every decision right away,” said Matthew Liebman, chief executive officer and founding partner of Amplius Wealth Advisors.

Liebman's first advice was to build strong relationship with four different advisers: a wealth adviser , a tax accountant, an estate attorney and a therapist before making any decision about payout.

Friday's jackpot was the fifth-largest Mega Millions prize in US history and the winning ticket was sold at Sunshine Food and Gas in Cottonwood, a census designated area with a population of about 6,000 people, in Shasta County, about 150 miles (241.4 kilometers) north of Sacramento. The identity of the winner (or winners) wasn't immediately known.

While most lottery grand prize winners typically chose the cash payout, which in this case will be about $571.9 million, financial planners still say there's reason to opt for the annuity - distributed over 30 annual payments.

“The annuity typically is a bigger payout,” said Anthony Love, managing director of tax and trust at Quotient Wealth Partners. If the winner is young and healthy, it's probably a better option, he advised. Those who take the annuity can also avoid the potential pitfall of watching their earnings evaporate through bad investments or other financial decisions.

If the winner is older, the lump sum may be the better choice, Love said.“If you accept the lump sum , you get all the money at one time, you get to invest the money however you want it to be invested, and you're paying tax at a time where the effective tax rate is the lowest in a generation,” he said.