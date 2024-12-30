New Year's Eve: What's Open And Closed On December 31? Check Traffic Restrictions For Hassle-Free Celebration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year's Eve, celebrated on December 31st, marks the final day of the year and is a time for people to reflect on the past year and celebrate the upcoming year, 2025. In India, this day is typically filled with excitement, parties, and various cultural traditions as people usher in the New Year with hope and joy.

Here is the list of what's open and closed on December 31:

Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs: Most restaurants, bars, and clubs in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa will be open, especially since New Year's Eve is a big celebration. Many will host special events, parties, and dinners.

Also Read: New Year 2025: Will year's first solar eclipse be visible in India? Know date, time, other details of Surya Grahan 2025

Shopping Malls and Markets: Shopping malls and major retail stores will likely remain open. Due to New Year sales and celebrations, many malls will stay open for extended hours.

Public Transportation: In larger cities, buses, metro services, and taxis/ride-hailing services (like Ola and Uber) will operate. However, some services may be reduced or their timings altered, especially in the evening.

Also Read: New Year 2025: What's open and what's closed - banks, markets, schools, restaurants, more in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru...

Hotels and Resorts: Hotels will remain open, especially those in tourist spots or offering New Year's Eve packages.

What's closed?

As December 31 is not a national holiday, government offices and most banks will likely be closed. Some private banks might remain open, but expect reduced hours.