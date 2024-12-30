Experts From Azerbaijan To Supervise Black Box Analysis In Brazil For AZAL Plane Crash
12/30/2024 3:09:40 AM
Considering the principled approach of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, a decision has been made to send the black boxes from
the Embraer 190 passenger plane that crashed near Aktau to the
Brazilian Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation
Accidents (CENIPA), according to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport, Azernews reports citing
Trend News Agency .
"The process of delivery and reading of the black boxes to
CENIPA will be carried out with the direct support and
participation of Azerbaijani experts. In addition, international
experts specializing in this field, brought in by Azerbaijan, will
participate in this process. This approach is aimed at ensuring
that incident investigations are carried out in a fully transparent
manner and in accordance with international standards.
This step will also help to avoid possible doubts about the
objectivity of air accident investigations and increase confidence
in the results for the international community. The direct
participation of Azerbaijani experts and the support of
international experts will further enhance the completeness and
accuracy of the investigation.
For your information, we inform that CENIPA has high technical
capabilities in the investigation of air crashes. The center is
equipped with modern equipment and has internationally certified
laboratories for data decoding," the ministry noted.
