Venezuelan President urges supporters to protest before January 10 swearing-in

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has urged his supporters to take to the streets on January 10 to "defend the vote" as he prepares to be sworn in for the 2025-2031 presidential term. Maduro made the call through social media on Saturday, emphasizing that his is committed to defending the nation's right to peace, stability, and tranquility. He warned his supporters not to be mistaken about the situation.



The president's call for mobilization comes amid rising tensions in the country. The opposition coalition, the Unity Platform (PUD), has declared that its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, was the rightful winner of the recent election. The PUD has announced its intention to hold its own swearing-in ceremony on the same day, January 10, which further intensifies the political standoff. The opposition group is supported by several Western nations, including the United States.



Maduro responded to the opposition's challenge by stating that the social and political movements backing his administration will remain actively engaged and mobilized in defense of his presidency. He assured his supporters that the streets would be filled with "joy" and various forms of expression on January 10.



The president expressed confidence and optimism about the future, stating that Venezuelans would take the oath "with the joy that defines us, for our cause and our homeland." He emphasized that the upcoming period in 2025 would be "monumental" for the country and its people.

