Amir Offers Condolences To US President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America, on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.