Amir Offers Condolences To US President

12/30/2024 2:18:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America, on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter.

