Amir Offers Condolences To US President
Date
12/30/2024 2:18:32 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America, on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter.
