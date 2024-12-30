عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Periodic Announcement On The Acquisition Of The Bank‘S Own Shares And Its Results (Week 8)


12/30/2024 2:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This announcement contains information on transactions of the Acquisition of own shares of AB Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 31 October 2024.

The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 04.11.2024 – 27.12.2024.

Period covered by this periodic report – 23.12.2024 – 27.12.2024.

Other information:

Transaction overview
Date Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units) Weighted average price (EUR) Total value of transactions (EUR)
2024.12.23 82,809 0.824 68,271.84
2024.12.24 - - -
2024.12.25 - - -
2024.12.26 - - -
2024.12.27 - - -
Total acquired during the current week 82,809 0.824 68,271.84
Total acquired during the programme period 3,093,270 0.826 2,555,245.38

The Bank's own bought-back shares: 10,260,461 units.

Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 10,343,270 units of own shares representing 1.56 % of the Bank's issued shares.

Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.

This information is also available at:

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...

Attachment

  • Additional detailed information about transactions (week 8)

MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109040838


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search