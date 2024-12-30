VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Result For Activity And Non Audited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statement For The Three Months Of FY 2025
Date
12/30/2024 2:15:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2025 stood at 28 270 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 30 100 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 3 511 thousand EUR, at the same period last year net profit was 4 167 thousand EUR.
EBITDA was 5 111 thousand EUR, while a year ago stood at 5 927 thousand EUR.
Additional information:
Chief financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700
Attachment
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months of FY 2025 ended 30 November 2024
