VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Result For Activity And Non Audited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statement For The Three Months Of FY 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2025 stood at 28 270 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 30 100 thousand EUR.

Net of the Group during the first three months was 3 511 thousand EUR, at the same period last year net profit was 4 167 thousand EUR.

EBITDA was 5 111 thousand EUR, while a year ago stood at 5 927 thousand EUR.

Additional information:

Chief Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months of FY 2025 ended 30 November 2024