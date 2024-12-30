Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
12/30/2024 2:08:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was found hanging from a tree in Khudwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday morning, officials said.
An official said that locals found the man hanging from a tree and accordingly informed the police, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that Police have taken the body into their possession for medico-legal formalities, while identification is being ascertained and further investigation is going on.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K's Rajouri
MENAFN30122024000215011059ID1109040790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.