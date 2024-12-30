Top International And Regional Riders To Return To Abu Dhabi For 12Th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The 12th

edition of the equestrian event will be held at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from Thursday until Sunday.

More than 300 riders from around the world and the UAE will participate with a total of AED 800,000 to be awarded to the winners. The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival will also be held with adults and children able to look forward to a wide range of family-friendly activities.

Abu Dhabi, 30th

December 2024:

Some of the top international and regional riders including from the UAE will compete in this week's 12th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, one of the flagship's events on the nation's equestrian calendar, when it begins on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The event is under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation, and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Taking place at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the event is organized by Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) and in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation and FEI.

The competition will see more than 300 riders from more than 40 countries from around the world compete in the four-day event from 2nd

to 5th

January for a share of the AED 800,000 prize pool.

The event will feature 29 rounds across seven competitive categories, including CSI2*, CSIYH1*, CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A, CSIU25, and the National Category.

Organizers have also announced the Abu Dhabi Equestrian festival will be held alongside the Cup event, making it a family-friendly weekend for all. Spectators will get free admission to the festival and can look forward to handicraft and drawing activities and children's theatre performances. There will also be opportunities to purchase equestrian products while a wide range of food and beverage options will also be available.

The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup is part of FBMA's on-going efforts to promote equestrian and a global platform for UAE and Emirati riders to test themselves against international riders, while enhancing the country's position a hub for equestrian excellence.

Abdullah Al-Tamimi, competitions section Head at Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said:“Following the success of previous editions, we are delighted to be hosting the 12th

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, one of the top events on the UAE's equestrian calendar. To attract some of the elite names in the international and regional equestrian landscape reaffirms how highly-regarded the competition is and reflects the FBMA's commitment to grow the sport and create opportunities for individuals to develop themselves further and strive for excellence.

“The staging also strengthens the UAE's and Abu Dhabi's position as a sporting hub, which continues to host various international and regional competitions, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to watch these talented participants in action while also enjoying the wide range of family-friendly activities at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival.”