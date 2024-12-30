عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dates Of Publication Of AB "Rokiškio Sūris" Group Results For 2025


12/30/2024 2:00:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiškio sūris, AB, announces that in 2025 the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB, plans to publish its results in the following order:

8 April 2024, Audited consolidated financial statements of the Group.

29 August 2025, six-month consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

+370 458 55200


MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109040778


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search