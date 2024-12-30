Dates Of Publication Of AB "Rokiškio Sūris" Group Results For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rokiškio sūris, AB, announces that in 2025 the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB, plans to publish its results in the following order:

8 April 2024, Audited consolidated statements of the Group.

29 August 2025, six-month consolidated financial statements of the Group.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

+370 458 55200