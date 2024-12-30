With Jimmy Carter's Death, Who Is The Oldest Living Former US President Now? It's...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the death of Jimmy Carter, Donald is now the oldest living former US President. Trump served White House Office between 2017 and 2021. He will now return to office on January 20, 2025. Trump had comfortably defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election in November.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and Nobel Prize winner, took his last on Sunday. He was 100 years old and the longest-lived American president.

Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was the only president alive who was in office during the 1970s after the death of Gerald Ford in 2006; and, at age 98, he was the oldest living former president.

Now, only four former presidents are alive, and only one of them was in office during the 20th century, US Today reported.

Bill Clinton, 78, is the only president from the 20th century. He served as the 42nd US president of the US from 1993 to 2001.

George W. Bush, who succeeded Clinton, is another US President who is alive. He served as the 43rd President of the United States between 2001 to 2009. He also aged 78. He is older than Clinton by just over a month.

Barack Obama succeeded Bush. He is the youngest living former president at 63.

Donald Trump then took over the office as the 45th President of the United States in 2017. He is also 78 years old, but is only 22 days older than Bush -making him the oldest living former president.

Carter died on Sunday, roughly 22 months after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives, The Carter Center said.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the center said on the social media platform X. It added in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.