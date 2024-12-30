Earned ₹5 Crore Just By Asking For Money From Strangers: Woman Shares Secret To Becoming Rich Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Living the dream of almost every person, a woman has grabbed the internet's attention with her unconventional profession.

A 'spoiled brat' by profession, Blair Richards shocked the netizens when she shared how much she earns by demanding money from her“fin subs".

According to the Urban Dictionary, a 'fin sub' is 'someone who enjoys having their Dom/Domme, Master/Mistress, control their finances and spend their money'. Blair has built an entire career from this.

Here's how much she makes:

In an Instagram video, Blair shared that she has earned a staggering $700,000 (about ₹5 crore) in just four years.

What is a“professional spoiled brat”?

Blair explained that her job involves creating social media pages that attract“fin subs”.

“In the past 4 years, I've made $700k from creating general social media pages and fan sites under an alias that is branded to attract only THIS kind of sub,” she said.

In the video, she showed proof of the money she has made through this profession by displaying screenshots of transactions where a man sent her hundreds of dollars in just an hour simply because she asked.

However, she clarified that“in this dynamic- you hold the power, you don't need to be explicit unless it empowers you AND you can do it completely from your phone!”

She also said she is not dating the person and has no intention of meeting them.

Blair encouraged her followers to embrace their“pretty privilege" and reach out to“fin subs” for financial support .

Check Blair's video here:Here's how netizens reacted:

“Jealous” netizens poured in comments on her post; while some were fascinated by the idea of it, others wondered if it really works.

“Damn, I'm so jealous of this because I struggle so hard financially, lol,” a user said.

“Is this“pretty privilege” in the room with us?” a user joked.

“Do women pay guys for this too? Pretty sure I could help someone drain,” quipped another user.

“Love to get me one of those,” another added.