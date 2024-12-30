Elderly Couple Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Antonivka, Kherson Region
12/30/2024 1:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 62-year-old man and a woman were hospitalised with injuries as a result of an explosive dropped from an enemy drone in Antonivka, Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .
'At about 21:30, residents of Antonivka came under attack from an enemy drone. A 62-year-old man and a woman were injured as a result of the drone's explosive drop,' the post reads.
Both victims were hospitalised for medical care.
According to the RMA, the man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. His wife suffered a concussion and a fracture of her shins.
As reported, in the village of Tiahynka, Kherson region, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car , killing a man.
