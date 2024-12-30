Russians Shell Sumy Region's Border 20 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, 29 December, Russian fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, with a total of 56 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

'The Yunakivka, Bilopilia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhine, Esman, Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled,' the statement reads.

Russians shelled the Esman community with grenade launchers (20 explosions)

One explosion was heard in the Seredyna-Buda and Yunakivka communities as a result of FPV drone attacks.

The enemy dropped three mines on the territory of Shalyhine community.

In Bilopilia community, explosives were dropped from a UAV (one explosion).

The Velyka Pysarivka community came under artillery and mortar fire (four and 14 explosions, respectively), and Russian troops attacked with FPV drones (4 explosions) and dropped explosives from UAVs (8 explosions).

As reported, over the previous day, Sumy region was subjected to 65 attacks , 239 explosions were recorded, most of them in the Khotyn community.