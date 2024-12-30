Al-Sisi Urges Continued Efforts To Modernize Egypt's Education System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has emphasized the importance of ongoing reforms to modernize the country's educational system, aiming to enhance the quality of both the educational process and its key components-students, teachers, and digital infrastructure.

The directive was issued during a meeting on Wednesday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy, President Al-Sisi was briefed on the steps the has taken to address challenges within the education sector, in line with the country's broader goals to improve and elevate educational standards.

The discussions also highlighted the government's initiatives to reduce classroom overcrowding by significantly increasing the number of classrooms and to address the shortage of teachers.

El-Shennawy further noted that efforts to strengthen the digital aspect of education were also explored, including the distribution of tablet devices to students as part of an initiative to provide cutting-edge technological tools and foster a transformative shift in learning.

The meeting also focused on revising and balancing the scientific and cognitive content of secondary school curricula, ensuring that it promotes continuous intellectual development and avoids redundancy, while maintaining rigorous academic standards.

Additionally, the potential expansion of Egyptian-Japanese schools, which have been recognized as successful models due to their adherence to modern international curricula, was discussed as a key part of future educational reforms.



