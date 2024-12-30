Palestinian Health Ministry declares arrest of director of Kamal Adwan Hospital

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the arrest of Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and other staff members by Israeli forces on Saturday. This came just one day after Israeli military actions set fire to the hospital, one of the region's few remaining major healthcare facilities.



The Israeli military offensive involved forcibly evacuating patients and medical staff on Friday before setting fire to large sections of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, leaving it inoperable. This attack led to the closure of the northern Gaza Strip's last major medical facility, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the area.



Since the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, Israel's military actions in Gaza have resulted in over 45,400 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction across the enclave. The situation has drawn international condemnation and legal challenges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.



The International Criminal Court recently issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a case for genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

