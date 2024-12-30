Industrial Controls Market In Focus: Emerging Technologies And Forecasts To 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Controls Growth

Industrial Controls Market is Expected to Reach $170.12 Billion by 2027-Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Controls Market by Control System, Components, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027", the global industrial controls market size was valued at $121.48 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach industrial controls market size $170.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.91%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global industrial controls market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @Industrial control systems are interconnected equipment that monitors and controls physical equipment in different industries. The rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growth in population along with automation in various industries and the rise in demand for energy-efficient systems boosts the need for industrial controls. However, the increase in cyberattack threats, unavailability of authentication procedures to secure industrial control systems, and lack of skilled professionals hinder industrial control market growth.The distributed control systems (DCS) segment secured the highest share of about 43.0% in the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In terms of end users, the utility sector is expected to contribute to the highest market share in the coming years. This is attributed to the fact that industrial controls are used to control and monitor physical processes in the oil & gas industry by acquiring data from processes, such as valve positions, temperatures, pressures, tank levels, and human operators; and control hydraulic, electric, mechanical, or pneumatic actuators. Sensors are important components in the industrial control system as they detect key changes that occur in production facilities. Moreover, sensors can be remotely controlled and limit power & failure constraints.An increase in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative industrial control market opportunities. Organizations are constantly renovating solutions to improve control and monitoring methods for systems, which offer real-time visibility to control suspicious behavior and take required actions, owing to cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure. Thus, owing to this factor, the industry is estimated to gain momentum during the forecast period. Further, some of the leading companies in the market have innovated new technologies and systems to expand the portfolio of industrial control systems and witnessed significant market growth.Get a Customized Research Report @Region-wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is anticipated to dominate the industrial controls industry during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key network security companies as cyberattacks are major threats to industrial control systems. Moreover, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness moderate growth in the industrial controls market trends during the forecast period.Key Findings Of The Study- The DCS dominates the control system segment, accounting for approximately 40% of the industrial controls market share .- Electronics & semiconductors dominate the end-user segment and are anticipated to show the highest growth rate over the forecasted years.- Tester is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- North America was the major shareholder in the global industrial controls market segment, accounting for approximately 50% share in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporation, Kawasaki Robotics control system, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric SA, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership, to expand their foothold in the industry.Enquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

