Most Gulf stock markets open Sunday higher driven by rise in oil prices

(MENAFN) Most Gulf stock markets opened Sunday on a positive note, drawing strength from Friday’s rise in oil prices, while Egypt’s ended the session lower. Oil prices, a crucial driver for Gulf financial markets, increased by more than 1 percent on Friday, supported by a sharper-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Additionally, optimism about China’s economic growth boosted expectations of stronger oil demand next year, as China remains the world’s largest oil importer. The World Bank also raised its forecast for China’s economic growth in 2024 and 2025, adding to the positive sentiment.



The Saudi stock market index climbed by 0.4 percent, supported by notable gains in key stocks. Shares of the National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest bank, rose by 1.7 percent, while ACWA Power saw a 1.8 percent increase. Other gainers included Pan Holding Group, which surged 2 percent after announcing the signing of two binding agreements to acquire several real estate assets, further lifting investor confidence in the Saudi market.



In Qatar, the index closed 0.9 percent higher, driven by a similar 0.9 percent gain in Qatar National Bank, the largest financial institution in the Gulf region. The index finished the session at 4,516 points. Meanwhile, Kuwait's main stock index slipped slightly, edging down 0.1 percent to close at 7,861 points, reflecting a more mixed performance across the Gulf region.



Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell by 1.2 percent, weighed down by declines in most of its major stocks, including Commercial International Bank. The drop came as Egypt’s central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged during its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday, a move that was widely anticipated by market participants. This lack of change in monetary policy, coupled with broader market pressures, contributed to the decline in Egypt’s stock market performance.

MENAFN30122024000045015839ID1109040440