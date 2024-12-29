From Rolande Pryce, World Bank Regional Director For The South Caucasus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 29 - 29 December 2024, 12:41

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

We at the World are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Flight 8243 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Words cannot convey the depth of our sorrow for the lives that this catastrophe has claimed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the and their families, and people of Azerbaijan during this exceptionally difficult period. We also wish speedy recovery to the survivors, who have been saved by professionalism and heroism of the pilots.

Please be assured of our readiness to support Azerbaijan in any possible way.

Sincerely,

Rolande Pryce

World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus

