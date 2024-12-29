Office Of The Governor Statement Gov. Green Issues Statement On Passing Of Former President Carter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF HAWAIʻI

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR GREEN ON THE DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER



December 29, 2024

HONOLULU –“Today Hawai'i joins the nation and the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a leader whose life was defined by service, compassion and an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.

President Carter's legacy extends far beyond his time in office. His tireless efforts for human rights, global diplomacy and humanitarian causes exemplify the values of aloha that we hold so dear in Hawai'i. Through his work, he reminded us all of the power of humility, kindness and a deep care for others.

On behalf of the people of Hawai'i, Jaime and I send our aloha and heartfelt condolences to the Carter 'ohana during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that his life's work has left an indelible mark on the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.”

