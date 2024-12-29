New In 2025: Creating A California For All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Here are just some of the laws taking effect in 2025 that will create a more inclusive California for all:

Supporting Holocaust survivors : At the Holocaust Museum LA this summer, Governor Newsom signed AB 2867 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) that will help California residents recover art and other personal property stolen during the Holocaust or as a result of other acts of persecution.

Recognizing history : AB 1821 by Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino) ensures students learn about Native American perspectives during important periods of California's past, including the Spanish colonization and Gold Rush eras.

Banning book bans : AB 1825 authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), prohibits public libraries that receive state dollars from excluding books based solely on the race, nationality, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, socioeconomic status or political affiliation of a book's subject, author or intended audience.

Recognizing diverse identities : SB 1137 by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) and AB 1815 , by Assemblymember, now Senator, Akilah Weber (D-San Diego), expand civil rights by recognizing both multiple forms of discrimination and protecting traits associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles.

🤝 Why it matters: These laws see to it that California's classrooms and institutions reflect and respect the state's full history and diversity. By strengthening civil rights protections and creating more inclusive learning environments, the state is working to ensure every Californian has the opportunity to succeed while being true to who they are.

