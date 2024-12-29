South Korea Announces National Mourning Period Over Deadly Muan Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Sunday announced a period of
national mourning over a deadly plane crash that claimed at least
177 lives, with two people still missing, according to his office,

The announcement came during an emergency safety meeting held
hours after a passenger jet carrying 181 individuals crash-landed
and exploded at an airport in Muan, a county in southwestern South
Korea. Two crew members survived the incident.
"We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved
families of those who lost their lives in this unexpected tragedy,"
Choi said.
He declared a seven-day national mourning period, effective
starting Sunday, lasting until midnight on Saturday.
Memorial altars will be established at the crash site as well as
in 17 cities and provinces, including Seoul and the southwestern
city of Gwangju, the finance ministry said.
Public officials will wear mourning ribbons as a mark of respect
for the victims, the ministry added.
Choi has also designated Muan as a special disaster zone, making
it eligible for state support.
"We will provide all necessary assistance for recovery efforts,
support for the bereaved families and medical treatment for the
injured," he stated.
The acting president further instructed relevant agencies to
deploy all available resources, including equipment, personnel and
infrastructure.
He further pledged to thoroughly investigate the cause of the
accident and promptly disclose the findings to the bereaved
families and the public with full transparency.
Choi, who also serves as deputy prime minister for economic
affairs and finance minister, stepped into the interim leadership
role on Friday following the suspension of acting President Han
Duck-soo's duties by the National Assembly.
Han was impeached less than two weeks after he took over for
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 14, who was impeached for his
mishandling of martial law.
