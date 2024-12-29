Ukraine Exploring Alternative Options For Obtaining Electricity Following Fico's Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of of Ukraine is exploring alternative options for obtaining electricity from other sources following threats by Slovak Prime Robert Fico to halt electricity supplies.

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk stated this on a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"Of course, this situation is being taken into account to maximally balance the energy system and consider these risks... And, of course, alternative options for additional electricity from other directions are currently being worked on," the Deputy Minister said.

Active repair work is ongoing, Kolisnyk noted, highlighting that each attack has negative consequences for Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Emergency repair teams are operating round the clock to address these issues.

“Despite 13 targeted attacks on civilian energy infrastructure this year, the energy system remains stable, balanced, and intact. Load management through necessary schedules is applied only when deficits or excessive loads arise,” he explained.

Kolisnyk assured that the energy system is under control, with measures aimed at ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply for households being implemented.

"All necessary work, as well as cooperation with international partners to obtain equipment and deliver it to energy sector enterprises, is being carried out to ensure that emergency repair crews have everything needed to perform these tasks quickly, efficiently, and on time," he emphasized.

Kolisnyk also noted that resources from less critical areas, such as western regions, are being concentrated in areas with the most severe needs.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko has addressed the statements from Slovakia's leadership about potentially halting electricity exports to Ukraine. He stressed that such a decision would violate European regulations and has raised the issue with the EU energy commissioner, ENTSO-E, and the Energy Community.