Zelensky Says U.S. Preparing Important Decision In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States is preparing an important decision in support of Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"I know that an important decision from the United States in support of Ukraine is being prepared – we expect the official announcement as soon as tomorrow – significant aid packages for our warriors. These are measures that have been effectively protecting Ukraine throughout these years of war. This support is aimed at strengthening stabilization efforts on the frontlines right now – the more comprehensive the supplies from our partners, the more lives of our troops will be saved," Zelensky said.

He added that efforts are also underway to ensure Ukraine's other international partners maintain their support at the necessary level.

"I spoke today with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Next year, Canada will hold the G7 presidency, and it is important to ensure that international cooperation for the protection of our values and the lives of our people is strengthened," Zelensky said.

He stressed that their discussions covered weapons, additional air defense systems, investments in Ukraine's defense industry, bilateral economic cooperation, and sanctions against Russia – all measures aimed at bringing peace closer.