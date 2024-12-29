IOF Murders Over 45,514 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Israel's Genocide On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered at least 45,514 Palestinian civilians and at least 108,189 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, most of whom are children and women.

Local Palestinian sources said today that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, murdering at least 30 civilians and injuring at least 99 others.

The sources pointed out that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets.

