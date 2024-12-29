South Africa Qualify For Maiden World Test Championship Final With Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Centurion, Dec 29 (IANS) South Africa have cemented their place in the World Test Championship final following their thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test in Centurion on Sunday.

Before the start of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, South Africa were on the top of the standings for the next year's summit clash at Lord's. A win against Pakistan ensured that they would finish the standings in the top two to secure a place in their maiden WTC final.

The Proteas were already on top of the WTC standings after a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka at home. Having played 11 Tests in the ongoing cycle, South Africa boast seven wins and a 66.67 point percentage.

Having started off the ongoing cycle with a drawn series at home against India, followed by a clean sweep at the hands of New Zealand, the Proteas bounced back with impressive wins away from home against West Indies and Bangladesh, followed by dominant displays at home.

The Temba Bavuma-led side pipped Australia, India and Sri Lanka – who are also in contention – to become the first team to book a spot in the final, barring any point deductions owing to slow-over rate.

In the Centurion Test against Pakistan, South Africa elected to field first. Seamers Dane Paterson (5-61) and debutant Corbin Bosch (4-63) dismantled the visitors on the opening day. Despite Pakistan's fightback, Aiden Markram and Corbin Bosch helped the Proteas secure a crucial 90-run first-innings lead.

Pakistan's second innings saw gritty contributions from Babar Azam (50) and Saud Shakeel (84), but Marco Jansen's 6-52 restricted them to 237. Chasing a target of 148, South Africa found themselves in deep trouble at 99/8, with Mohammad Abbas taking six wickets.

However, Kagiso Rabada (31 not out) and Marco Jansen (16 not out) held their nerve, adding vital runs in a thrilling ninth-wicket stand to guide the Proteas to memorable win.