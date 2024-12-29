Musk supports concept that Trump ‘should be able to fire’ any representative

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed support for the idea that US President-elect Donald should have the authority to fire any official in the executive branch at his discretion. Musk's endorsement followed a suggestion by Utah Senator Mike Lee, who argued that the president should be able to dismiss anyone in the executive branch, except for the vice president, at any time and for any reason. Musk responded with an emphatic "Absolutely."



Lee’s comments were in reference to Trump’s plans to make significant personnel changes upon returning to the White House. This includes nominating new appointees for senior positions, even though some of these roles, like FBI director and IRS commissioner, have fixed terms that usually remain intact during presidential transitions. While replacing such officials is seen as a breach of tradition, legal experts agree that the president has the authority to do so.



Historically, presidents have refrained from removing officials with fixed terms unless there was a major issue, but political constraints on doing so have weakened over time. Trump has made clear his intention to overhaul the US government, with plans to reduce bureaucracy and eliminate waste. He has proposed billionaires Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at streamlining the federal workforce.

