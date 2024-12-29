Azerbaijani President Highlights Unresolved Issues Regarding Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the unresolved questions surrounding the causes of the AZAL-owned plane crash near Aktau, Azernews reports.

The President said:“Let me repeat that after the flight recorders are examined and we obtain more detailed information, the full picture of what happened will be revealed, and many questions that remain unanswered today will be clarified. For example, why couldn't the plane land in Grozny? To what extent did the electronic warfare systems affect the plane's controls? What was the extent of the damage caused by the strike and the explosion near the plane? I must also emphasize that attempts to deny obvious facts or mislead people in this matter are both nonsensical and absurd.”