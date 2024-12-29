Azerbaijani President Highlights Unresolved Issues Regarding Plane Crash
Date
12/29/2024 7:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, President Ilham
Aliyev addressed the unresolved questions surrounding the causes of
the AZAL-owned plane crash near Aktau, Azernews
reports.
The President said:“Let me repeat that after the flight
recorders are examined and we obtain more detailed information, the
full picture of what happened will be revealed, and many questions
that remain unanswered today will be clarified. For example, why
couldn't the plane land in Grozny? To what extent did the
electronic warfare systems affect the plane's controls? What was
the extent of the damage caused by the strike and the explosion
near the plane? I must also emphasize that attempts to deny obvious
facts or mislead people in this matter are both nonsensical and
absurd.”
