(MENAFN) The European Union is skeptical about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, especially without the participation of the United States, according to US-funded Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Sources close to the matter suggest that Russia would not accept foreign on Ukrainian soil, and that such a move would be difficult to justify to European citizens. One EU warned that sending to Ukraine could play into the hands of populist movements, while another official cited resistance in countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, traditionally seen as potential contributors to peacekeeping efforts.



Despite discussions among European leaders about possible peacekeeping missions after a ceasefire, skepticism remains. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any Western military presence would be treated as a legitimate target, further complicating the situation. This stance comes amid growing concerns about the ongoing conflict and the challenges of reaching a lasting resolution.

