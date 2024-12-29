US state media reports skepticism regarding deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine
Date
12/29/2024 7:08:17 AM
(MENAFN) The European Union is skeptical about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, especially without the participation of the United States, according to US-funded radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Sources close to the matter suggest that Russia would not accept foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, and that such a move would be difficult to justify to European citizens. One EU diplomat warned that sending soldiers to Ukraine could play into the hands of populist movements, while another official cited resistance in countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, traditionally seen as potential contributors to peacekeeping efforts.
Despite discussions among European leaders about possible peacekeeping missions after a ceasefire, skepticism remains. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any Western military presence would be treated as a legitimate target, further complicating the situation. This stance comes amid growing concerns about the ongoing conflict and the challenges of reaching a lasting resolution.
MENAFN29122024000045015687ID1109039229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.