Palestinian Prisoner Held By The Israeli Occupation Dies -- Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian prisoner held by the Israeli authorities has passed away, the public authority for Palestinian civil affairs reported on Sunday.

Ashraf Abu Wardeh, 51, who hails from Gaza, passed away in detention, it said in a statement, adding that he had died after being transported from Al-Naqab prison to Soroka hospital in the 1948 occupied territories.

Abu Wardeh had been taken to the hospital although he was not suffering from any problem, the authority said.

Meanwhile, the prisoners' affairs authority and the Palestinian Prisoner's Club declared that the number of the martyrs who had fallen in the occupation prisons since start of the genocide on Gaza, early October, rose to 50. (end)

nq













MENAFN29122024000071011013ID1109039228