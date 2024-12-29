Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Indian Pres. Over Ex-PM Passing

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the passing of India's former Prime Dr. Manmohan Singh. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to his family and relatives. (pickup previous) os

