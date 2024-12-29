Kuwait PM Condoles Indian Pres. Over Ex-PM Passing Away
Date
12/29/2024 7:07:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the passing of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. (pickup previous)
