Kuwait PM Condoles Indian Pres. Over Ex-PM Passing Away

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the passing of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. (pickup previous) os

