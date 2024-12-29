Gaza Strip expected to be severely impacted by air depression

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip is expected to be severely impacted by an air depression in the coming days, bringing cold, humid weather and significant rainfall. The depression is forecasted to deliver heavy rains, with totals potentially reaching up to 100 mm in certain areas, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation, according to the Arab Weather website. The cold weather will begin Saturday night into Sunday, with scattered rain showers likely at the depression's forefront. Winds will be moderate, coming from the southwest, and waves will reach up to 1-2 meters along the coast.



The depression will fully affect Gaza by Sunday/Monday night, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures, overcast skies, and intermittent rain, which could be heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will continue to be active, especially with rain clouds. The depression will intensify on Monday and Tuesday, worsening the humanitarian conditions, as temperatures continue to drop, and rain will become heavier with thunderstorms, causing water accumulation and high water levels. This will severely impact displaced populations living in makeshift tents with inadequate protection. Wind gusts could exceed 50 km/h, causing further damage to already fragile camps.



The anticipated rainfall will likely total between 40-80 mm, possibly reaching 100 mm in some areas, leading to the flooding of many parts of the Gaza Strip, particularly where infrastructure is already in disrepair, adding to the suffering of the displaced.

