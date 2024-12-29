Zelensky Extends Condolences To South Korea Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to the Republic of Korea following a tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport on the morning of December 29.

Zelensky shared his message on the social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Tragic news of a devastating Jeju Air accident at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, claiming so many lives. Each life lost is an immeasurable tragedy," the Ukrainian leader stated.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people and himself, Zelensky extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the Korean people, and Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

"We share your sorrow and stand with the Korean people in this time of grief," emphasized President Zelensky.

Earlier reports indicate that at least 120 people lost their lives in the plane crash in South Korea. The tragedy occurred when the aircraft skidded off the runway at Muan International Airport and collided with a concrete barrier.