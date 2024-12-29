President Of Ukraine Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
12/29/2024 5:09:34 AM
On December 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, made
a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President Zelenskyy extended his condolences to President Ilham
Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan following the crash of an
Azerbaijan airlines passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny on
December 25, which resulted in the loss of many lives. He also
wished a swift recovery to the injured.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and condolences.
