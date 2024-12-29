AZAL Vice President: Plane Was Illegally Interfered With In Aktau Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Our plane was illegally interfered with.

Azernews reports, this was stated today by AZAL Vice President Ilham Amirov at the farewell ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the three crew members who died in the crash near Aktau (pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva).

"A technical investigation commission has been established in Kazakhstan in accordance with international standards.

The aircraft's technical control equipment has not yet been examined or read. The commission is currently working on this.

The information obtained from the statements of the surviving crew members and passengers, as well as from the inspection of the crash site, gives us an unambiguous basis to say that our plane was illegally interfered with," he noted.

He also said that this incident demonstrates the high standards of pilot training and aviation safety in Azerbaijan: "These traditions, formed in our country, have been preserved and developed over the years. The perpetrators will also be found and punished. After all the details of the incident are investigated, the public will be informed about the results," he noted.

It should be noted that the bodies of the three crew members (pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva) and 21 passengers who died as a result of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 Baku-Grozny near the city of Aktau have been brought to Baku tonight.

Additionally, the bodies of 4 people who died in this accident and 14 people who were injured were brought to Baku earlier.

It should be noted that on December 25, the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport.