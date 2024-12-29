AZAL Vice President: Plane Was Illegally Interfered With In Aktau Crash
12/29/2024 5:09:34 AM
Our plane was illegally interfered with.
Azernews reports, this was stated today by AZAL
Vice President Ilham Amirov at the farewell ceremony held at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport for the three crew members who died in
the crash near Aktau (pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov,
and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva).
"A technical investigation commission has been established in
Kazakhstan in accordance with international standards.
The aircraft's technical control equipment has not yet been
examined or read. The commission is currently working on this.
The information obtained from the statements of the surviving
crew members and passengers, as well as from the inspection of the
crash site, gives us an unambiguous basis to say that our plane was
illegally interfered with," he noted.
He also said that this incident demonstrates the high standards
of pilot training and aviation safety in Azerbaijan: "These
traditions, formed in our country, have been preserved and
developed over the years. The perpetrators will also be found and
punished. After all the details of the incident are investigated,
the public will be informed about the results," he noted.
It should be noted that the bodies of the three crew members
(pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant
Hokuma Aliyeva) and 21 passengers who died as a result of the crash
of the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243
Baku-Grozny near the city of Aktau have been brought to Baku
tonight.
Additionally, the bodies of 4 people who died in this accident
and 14 people who were injured were brought to Baku earlier.
It should be noted that on December 25, the Embraer 190
passenger aircraft flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km
from Aktau airport.
