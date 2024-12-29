President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Farewell Ceremony For AZAL Plane Crash Crew

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a farewell ceremony for the crew members who tragically lost their lives in the Azerbaijan (AZAL) plane crash, Azernews reports.

