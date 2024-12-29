President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Farewell Ceremony For AZAL Plane Crash Crew
12/29/2024 5:09:34 AM
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva have attended a farewell ceremony for the crew members who
tragically lost their lives in the Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) plane
crash, Azernews reports.
Will be updated...
