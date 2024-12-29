President Ilham Aliyev Interviewed By Azerbaijan Television
Date
12/29/2024 5:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was
interviewed by Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN29122024000195011045ID1109039069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.