At Least 124 Perish In Passenger Plane Crash In S. Korea's Muan

TOKYO, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- At least 124 people have died and two were rescued after a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames as it went off the runway and hit a wall at an airport in South Korea's southwestern county of Muan on Sunday, authorities said, in the nation's one of the deadliest disasters.

All but the two are presumed to have been killed. The accident happened at 9:07 a.m., when the Jeju Air flight veered off the runway while landing and collided with a fence wall at Muan International Airport in the Muan county, South Jeolla Province, about 288 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to the Korean news agency Yonhap.

Except for the two rescued from the accident, everyone aboard is presumed to have been killed, firefighting authorities said.

The authorities had confirmed 124 deaths from the accident as of 3:18 p.m.

Operations were under way to retrieve the bodies of the victims.

Videos aired by local TV stations show the plane attempting to land without its landing gear deployed. The plane skidded along the ground, crashing into a concrete wall before exploding and being engulfed in flames.

"After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low," a firefighting agency official said.

"The aircraft has almost completely been destroyed, and it is difficult to identify the deceased," the official said. "We are in the process of recovering the remains, which will take time."

Only the two crew members survived the accident as they were rescued shortly after the crash. They were being treated at separate hospitals in Mokpo and their injuries were not life-threatening.

A total of 181, including six crew members, were aboard the Boeing 737-800 plane that had departed from Bangkok at 1:30 a.m. It was scheduled to arrive in Muan at around 8:30 a.m.

Most of the passengers were Koreans, except for two Thai nationals.

A temporary morgue has been set up inside the Muan airport to lay the bodies of the victims.

Officials believe the landing gear failure, possibly due to a bird strike, may have caused the accident. They began an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause. (pickup previous)

