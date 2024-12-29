Ilham Aliyev Attended Farewell Ceremony For Crew Members Who Perished In Plane Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 29 - Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On December 28, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the phone conversation, Vladimir expressed his apologies regarding the tragic incident involving an...

28 December 2024, 16:40

Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.