Ooredoo Kuwait Shines in 2024 with Outstanding Achievements

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, December 29, 2024

The year 2024 marked a transformative phase for Ooredoo Kuwait, under the visionary leadership of CEO Abdulaziz Al-Babtain. The company achieved remarkable successes, solidifying its position as a pioneer in telecommunications and digital solutions. These achievements were driven by a bold strategic vision that prioritized technological innovation and investment in artificial intelligence as key pillars for redefining excellence in the sector.

Throughout the year, Ooredoo Kuwait cemented its reputation as a leading provider of integrated communication services and advanced digital solutions. Aligning with Kuwait's Vision 2035, the company continued its sustainable growth trajectory, emerging as a vital enabler of the country's digital transformation journey.

Key Milestones of 2024

1. Customer Growth:

Ooredoo surpassed 2.9 million customers by September, a milestone reflecting the growing trust in its innovative services and tailored solutions.



2. Digital Service Expansion

The company launched several cutting-edge solutions, enhancing user experiences and delivering greater value to customers.

3. Advancing 5G Technologies

Ooredoo continued to lead in 5G advancements, focusing on next-generation network deployment to boost connectivity and support Kuwait’s digital evolution.

4. Customer-Centric Innovations

Initiatives aimed at improving satisfaction and redefining service standards underscored the company's dedication to exceeding customer expectations.



CEO's Vision

Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, stated:

" Innovation and continuous development are the cornerstones of our strategy," said Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait. "Our 2024 achievements are the result of a relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We’re paving the way for a future where technology and human capital work in harmony to drive excellence."

He added: "Our exceptional team, combined with a bold strategic vision, has positioned Ooredoo as a leader in the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector."



Transforming Digital and Technological Infrastructure

Ooredoo invested heavily in enhancing its digital and technological infrastructure, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation. Key advancements included:

• Deployment of 5.5G mmWave technology, enabling faster and more reliable connectivity.

• Introduction of NB-IoT solutions for smart industrial applications.

• Adoption of solar-powered base stations, reinforcing sustainability efforts.

• Achieving PCI DSS 4.0 certification, setting new standards for cybersecurity and data protection.



Enriching Customer Experiences

Ooredoo focused on delivering seamless services that align with customer lifestyles. Upgrades to its mobile app and enhanced multi-channel support enabled faster complaint resolution and streamlined service management, ensuring an unmatched user experience.

Pioneering Technological Advancements

The year saw groundbreaking achievements in technology, including:

• 5.5G Technology: Successful trials of next-gen networks offering enhanced speed, reliability, and capacity.

• Data Protection Standards: Recognition for cybersecurity excellence with the PCI DSS 4.0 certification.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Progress:

Ooredoo established impactful collaborations, such as:

• OTT Entertainment Platform '51': Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Media.

• Aura Mobile Launch: A groundbreaking service in collaboration with Alshaya Group, combining connectivity with exclusive retail rewards.

Empowering Human Capital

Ooredoo prioritized talent development through initiatives like:

• Increasing leadership roles held by Kuwaitis to 95%.

• Offering flexible work environments.

• Launching training programs for professional growth.

• Promoting gender equality and inclusivity.

These efforts established Ooredoo Kuwait as an employer of choice, particularly among young professionals.

Sustainability Efforts

Ooredoo showcased its environmental commitment by implementing solar-powered hybrid solutions across 26 sites and optimizing energy use in data centers. This aligns with global sustainability goals and reflects the company’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

Recognition and Awards

Ooredoo’s dedication to innovation and excellence was recognized through multiple prestigious awards:

• CSAT Ranking: Kuwait’s top telecom provider.

• Stevie Awards: Two Golds, Two Silver, and one Bronze for technology innovation.

• Honors at the SAMENA Awards for leadership in digital transformation.

• Two awards at the Asian Telecom Awards for Kuwait Mobile Operator of the Year and telecom company of the year

• The Media Creativity Award for innovative outreach.

• Award for Best in Customer Experience IDC Future Enterprise EMEA Awards



Looking Ahead

As Ooredoo Kuwait reflects on a transformative 2024, it remains steadfast in its mission to drive technological advancements, elevate customer experiences, and shape Kuwait’s digital future.





MENAFN29122024002926011751ID1109038816