From Innovation to Impact: KFSHRC's 3D Printing Project Wins Global Recognition

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been awarded the Global Excellence Award in Technology Project Management for 2024 by the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) for its pioneering 3D Printing Project. The project has revolutionized healthcare delivery, enhancing diagnostic precision and surgical intervention efficiency and significantly reducing costs and time.

The 3D Printing Project, executed following global best practices in project management, provides highly accurate and customized medical models manufactured in-house. This project accelerates medical interventions, enabling physicians to pre-plan surgeries using 3D-printed models. This results in a 30% reduction in surgery duration, shorter hospital stays, and minimized potential risks, collectively delivering more predictable and precise outcomes while significantly improving the patient experience.

As part of its forward-looking vision, KFSHRC aims to expand its 3D printing services and explore new applications to transform healthcare by replacing traditional methods with cutting-edge digital technologies. This aligns with KFSHRC’s commitment to providing world-class specialized care and exceptional patient experiences.

The Global Excellence Award for Project Management recognizes innovative projects that drive organisational transformation and enhance client experiences. Its Technology Project of the Year category honors the tech sector's most creative, successful, and transformative initiatives, delivering significant organizational and customer-focused improvements.





