IPS Congress 2025: A Pivotal Turning Point for Investors, High-Net-Worth Individuals, and Family Offices

(MENAFN- Strategic) Dubai, UAE – 23 December 2024: The real estate market in the UAE is experiencing a significant increase in the number of luxury residential units with global brands, which coincides with the continued rise in demand for luxury properties among both local and international buyers. According to a report by Knight Frank, the UAE ranks among the top ten countries for those planning to purchase a home, with Dubai being one of the leading destinations for luxury real estate. The trend towards branded developments is expected to increase significantly in the coming period, especially as the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the most attractive and cost-effective destinations for luxury living worldwide.

IPS Congress 2025 marks a pivotal turning point for investors, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices who are looking to explore luxury real estate as viable investment options. The exhibition provides a leading global real estate platform to showcase the latest real estate projects and future trends in this vital sector.

It is worth noting that the 21st edition of IPS Congress happening at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 14 to 16, 2025, will offer participating real estate developers the opportunity to showcase their residential projects to both local and international investors, helping them expand their reach into new markets. This collaboration between developers and investors highlights the importance of such exhibitions in shaping the dynamic real estate landscape.

Dubai has retained its position as the top global market in terms of the number of home sales exceeding $10 million, with New York and Hong Kong in second and third place, respectively. High-net-worth individuals are expected to spend $4.4 billion on residential properties in Dubai this year, according to a survey by Knight Frank, which included 317 high-net-worth individuals, including 217 millionaires from around the world and 100 residents from GCC countries.

The real estate market in the UAE is expected to reach over $700 billion by the end of 2024, with the residential sector leading the way. It is predicted to surpass $400 billion in the same period, according to a report by Statista, which also highlighted that the market is experiencing a boom in demand for luxury properties due to the growing number of high-net-worth individuals seeking investment opportunities. This sector is therefore expected to achieve a steady annual growth rate of 3.03% between 2024 and 2028, leading to a market size of approximately $800 billion by that time.

IPS Congress 2025 will focus on five main pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design, and IPS Services.





MENAFN29122024005443012075ID1109038778